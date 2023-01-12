Toronto neighbourhood is set to be transformed into a winter wonderland

After an unexpected cancellation last year, the annual Bloor-Yorkville Ice Festival is back and set to turn the neighbourhood into a winter wonderland.

The annual ice festival is filling the ritzy neighbourhood with over 40 ice sculptures that are set to transport you into your favourite fairytale.

You'll be able to walk around the neighbourhood where you'll find dozens of sculptures made from over 60,000 pounds of ice that are based on some of your favourite childhood stories.

Along with the sculptures, there will also be live ice carving demonstrations so you can see the process behind creating these massive works.

At night you'll also be able to see to check out projections on a massive ice wall that are based on this year's theme of Dreams and Fantasies.

Make sure to check out the Ice Lounge where you can go to grab a warm drink or sweet treat to nibble on while you walk around the neighbourhood.

New this year, the ice festival will have sculptures that will be lit up at night, bringing another enchanted element to the festival.

Last year the Bloor-Yorkville IceFest was cancelled due to lack of ice which was surprising to hear as most thought it would be due to provincial restrictions at the time.

Head out to the Village of Yorkville Park on February 18 and February 19 to go on a self-guided tour of the annual ice festival.

Program scheduling and other information about the event haven't been released yet but an announcement is expected soon.