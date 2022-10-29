Radar
Zaynab Rujabally
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
old book and paper show

Toronto is about to get a big dose of nostalgia

Radar
Zaynab Rujabally
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

If you're around the St. Clair West area on November 13th, make sure to visit Artscape Wychwood Barns and their one-day event of everything old-school, especially when it comes to paper.

Select vendors will be selling unique and niche products that you can purchase, from vintage books, posters, sports collectibles, magazines, calendars, menus, theatre programs, lobby cards, Hollywood memorabilia and much more.

Some featured vendors include Kitchener Kollectables from Hamilton, Ontario, who will be selling select vinatge items and rare ephemera. You'll be able to choose from old comics, postcards, antique photographs, vintage playboys, early 1900s cigarette cards, local history and military memorabilia.

Another featured vendor is Kyla Ubbink from Ottawa, who will be "offering museum quality restoration, conservation, and preservation services." If you have some treasured or worn-out books or paper products you want to save, a professional paper conservationist and restorer might be your best bet at salvaging what you hold dear. 

The Old Book & Paper Show will be running on Sunday, November 13, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you have a knack for browsing through hidden gems for your next favourite, this pop-up will not disappoint you.

Lead photo by

Old Book & Paper Show
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Radar

Dazzling lights festival with Christmas market opening near Toronto

Toronto is about to get a big dose of nostalgia

A two-night lantern festival is coming to Ontario this week

Here's how to celebrate Day of the Dead in Toronto for 2022

New festival coming to Toronto's spookiest abandoned subway station

25 things to do in Toronto this weekend

There's back-to-back nights of zombie wrestling in Toronto this week

Toronto is getting a Swedish Christmas market for the holidays