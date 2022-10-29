Toronto is about to get a big dose of nostalgia

If you're around the St. Clair West area on November 13th, make sure to visit Artscape Wychwood Barns and their one-day event of everything old-school, especially when it comes to paper.

Select vendors will be selling unique and niche products that you can purchase, from vintage books, posters, sports collectibles, magazines, calendars, menus, theatre programs, lobby cards, Hollywood memorabilia and much more.

Some featured vendors include Kitchener Kollectables from Hamilton, Ontario, who will be selling select vinatge items and rare ephemera. You'll be able to choose from old comics, postcards, antique photographs, vintage playboys, early 1900s cigarette cards, local history and military memorabilia.

Another featured vendor is Kyla Ubbink from Ottawa, who will be "offering museum quality restoration, conservation, and preservation services." If you have some treasured or worn-out books or paper products you want to save, a professional paper conservationist and restorer might be your best bet at salvaging what you hold dear.

The Old Book & Paper Show will be running on Sunday, November 13, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you have a knack for browsing through hidden gems for your next favourite, this pop-up will not disappoint you.