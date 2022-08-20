Radar
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Toronto's most interesting street is getting a block party

The beloved Cawthra Block Party is returning to the hidden street next week, and it'll be a day full of the best food, drinks and music The Junction has to offer.

Cawthra Avenue is tucked away near Keele Street and Junction Road, and while it may just look like an industrial strip, it's actually packed with hidden gems.

The event aims to highlight Cawthra Avenue-based businesses and artisans that are often overlooked considering the busy big-box stores nearby.

cawthra block party

Stereo Coffee Roasters is one of Cawthra's hidden gems.

The street is home to coffee roasters, a tattoo shop, brewing company, comic book store, bake shop, and even a lingerie store.

Lots of vendors and store fronts will be operating in full swing during the event, including neighbourhood-loved Nickel 9 Distillery and Tâm Vietnamese Street Food and Café.

You can look forward to sipping on an ice cold beer or munching on some sweet treats as you bid the summer a final farewell.

The Cawthra Block Party takes place on Cawthra Avenue for one day only on Sunday, Aug. 28 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Photos by

Fareen Karim
