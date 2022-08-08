15 things to do in Toronto before the summer is over

It feels like summer in Toronto has come and gone in a flash this year. Luckily there's still a ton of time to soak up the sun and have some fun before the leaves start to change colour.

Here are some things to do before summer is over.

Try some outrageous food at the CNE

The CNE is the quintessential event of the summer so head out to the annual fair later this month for some iconic and interesting grub. Although the list hasn't been released yet, expect some unusual flavour combinations including ketchup and mustard-flavoured ice cream.

Go rolling skating

Lace up your roller skates and head out to SUSO Skate either at CF Shops at Don Mills or under The Bentway. Both locations provide rentals for $18 where you must prebook a time. You can also bring your own skates to either location where you can skate for free on The Bentway or for $12 at CF Shops at Don Mills.

Be amazed at Toronto's newest immersive exhibit

You don't have to go to Egypt to discover Pharaohs and mummies. The new immersive exhibii King Tut takes you through the life of Pharoh Tutankhamun and the passage into the afterlife.

Peek the view from Toronto's highest new rooftop patio

Head to the Writers Room Bar at the top of Park Hyatt that has epic views of Toronto's skyline. The boujee cocktail bar pays tribute to Canadian artists with the bar covered in a ton of art all while serving up some gorgeous cocktails.

Stretch out at Toronto's secret yoga and dance pop-ups

Looking to get some exercise in? Check out Actify Social as they host immersive lunar celebrations that include yoga, meditation, journaling and dancing to end the night. The location of the event is kept secret and is only known only hours prior to the event and is set in a safe and central communal space.

Hop aboard a pedal pub

If you're looking for a unique way to see the city then hop aboard a mobile pub where you can both drink and get your daily exercise in. The newly launched pedal pubs will take you on a tour to some of the best breweries, bars and restaurants in the city. Even DJ Khaled crashed one of these pedal pub parties.

Try new eats at Smorgasburg

The largest open-air food market in America has made its debut in the city this summer with local vendors serving up some international grub. The market is curated to show off different cuisines that best represent our city.

Watch the premiere of a new movie at TIFF

The Toronto International Film Festival is one of the biggest film festivals of the year so why not head to a premiere or two? Plus with the big festival comes a few big stars so who knows who you might run into.

Get the deets on Toronto's new outdoor concert series

If you're looking for an intimate live music experience then send a text to David Matisse, a composer of Keys N Krates who hosts intimate concerts in different outdoor spaces with local artists. By sending Matisse a text, you'll be able to get on the list for tickets and know when the next intimate concert is.

Go to middle-earth at Fan Expo

Get dressed in your best cosplay and head out to the massive fan festival celebrating all things fandom. This year Fan Expo will see a reunion of the stars of The Lord of The Rings Trilogy.

Try some of Toronto's newest ice cream

Although there are already so many beloved ice cream shops, the city has gotten more for you to sink your tastebuds into. Earnie's Icebox, Vilda's, Happy Sundae, Gelato on the Danny, and Daiquiri Drive are just a few newcomers who will help cool you down.

Grab a seat at Toronto's newest curbside oasis

Swing by Parliament Street from Carlton to Winchester for Cabbagetown Park Space, a new linear park taking up both sides of the road. You'll find five sections of plants, grass, stones, and logs where you can lounge and listen to live music.

Explore Toronto's elevated new green space

CIBC Square is where you'll find downtown Toronto's new elevated park above the Union Station rail corridor. It has unobstructed views of the city's landmarks including the Toronto Island, the Hockey Hall of Fame, the Scotiabank Arena and the CN Tower. The park is also equipped with Wi-Fi for those who want a break from the home office.

Get ready for fall at Toronto's new shop by the pound vintage store

If you need to update your wardrobe for the upcoming brisk season then head out to Shmata where you can go thrift shopping and it'll only cost you $4.99 for a pound of clothes. Rummage through the different finds where you can find anything from activewear, dresses, pants and even shoes for a low price.

Scream and dance at the world's largest hip-hop festival

Rolling Loud will be making its way to Toronto for the first time later this summer with a huge lineup of major artists including Wizkid, Future and Dave, all as headliners. You won't want to miss this one.