A huge street festival in Toronto this weekend is taking over an entire neighbourhood

Kensington Market's Pedestrian Sundays is officially back this weekend, and it's sure to be another gorgeous day full of the community's best food, music and vibes.

Since 2004, the vibrant street festival has taken place on the last Sunday of the month from May to October.

The event closes off Kensington Market's major streets to vehicle traffic and allows you to roam the car-free roads of the electric neighbourhood.

You can look forward to lots of live bands, dance demonstrations, food samples, artisan goods and bargain deals you can't find anywhere else.

The free event typically sees a lot of foot traffic, so make sure to pack extra comfy shoes, and don't forget to bring your appetite.

Kensington Market is renowned for its delectable food vendors, and there will be no shortage of easy-to-walk with treats at this weekend's event.

Whether you're craving tacos, pizza, shawarmas, burgers, or ice cream, you can find it all at Pedestrian Sundays.

This weekend's Pedestrian Sunday will take place on Aug. 28 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

If you end up missing this weekend's event, you still have two more chances this year to attend the car-free street festival. Pedestrian Sundays will also take place on Sept. 25 and Oct. 30.