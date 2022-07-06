Radar
things to do in toronto this weekend

25 things to do in Toronto this weekend

Weekend events in Toronto are all about festivals and comedy shows.

TD Salsa on St. Clair is back this weekend to fill the streets with dance parties and food, or grab tickets to see The Weeknd at the Rogers Centre as he's back in the city for a hometown show.

With so many things to do, there's an event for everyone this weekend.

Thanks to Jameson Irish Whiskey for sponsoring this post. Remember to Widen The Circle and check out #JamesonHour at participating Toronto bars & restaurants.

