Radar
Michelle Payot
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
things to do in toronto this weekend

25 things to do in Toronto this weekend

Radar
Michelle Payot
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Weekend events in Toronto are all about dance parties and festivals.

The Honda Indy is back to race the streets of Exhibition Place or make your way down to Bloor Street West as BIG on Bloor is back after a brief hiatus.

With so many things to do, there's an event for everyone this weekend.

Thanks to Jameson Irish Whiskey for sponsoring this post. Remember to Widen The Circle and check out #JamesonHour at participating Toronto bars & restaurants.

Lead photo by

Andrew Williamson

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto .

You might also like...

25 things to do in Toronto this weekend

15 things to do in Toronto this week

Toronto's legendary Dudebox party series is coming back after 3-year hiatus

25 things to do in Toronto this weekend

15 things to do in Toronto this week

10 things to do on Canada Day 2022 in Toronto

Toronto street is now covered in giant pool floaties

You can play in a ping-pong tournament with NHL stars in Toronto this summer