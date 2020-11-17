There's a new Christmas Market opening near Toronto this weekend

Toronto might not be getting a Christmas Market in the Distillery District this year but a new one is opening just across the city's borders.

The first-ever Markham Christmas Tree Market officially opens this week, and there will be food trucks, midway rides, train rides, hot chocolate and a holiday market.

Located at the Markham Fairgrounds at 10801 McCowan Road, the Christmas Tree Market is set to open on Nov. 20 and will also offer three different ways to pick out a Christmas tree this year: online, drive-thru, or from the selection on their lot.

"People have the option of buying online, if you go to the website you can purchase the tree and we will deliver to you house, safely of course no contact. We'll put it right at your front door or in your garage," Peter Gismondi from Superior Events Group told blogTO.

"The other option is you can actually come on site and choose your own tree and we'll tie it to your car and off you go. You don't even have to get out, you can just tell us the size that you want and we'll put it up on your vehicle."

Gismondi said that people do have the option of getting out of their vehicles and picking their trees from the lot, however they must wear a mask and follow all COVID-19 guidelines and protocols.

For the people that do choose to leave their vehicles, there will be craft vendors and food trucks as well as one or two rides for kids.

"Of course, we're following all COVID-19 safety protocols and masks will be required if you are out of your vehicle."

Besides this, Gismondi added that they will also have corporate days where businesses can bring their employees to pick out their Christmas trees. These days will be closed to the general public.

As for the trees that will be available, Gismondi said that he has sourced balsam fir and fraser fir trees from Northern Quebec, ranging from 6 feet to 14 feet tall.

"It's no different than a Christmas tree farm, we're trying to recreate that atmosphere."

The Markham Christmas Tree Market will open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays until Dec. 18, after which it will run daily until Christmas Eve.