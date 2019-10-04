Radar
10 things to do in Toronto today

The weekend has arrived and events in Toronto today are ready to party it up inside the ROM as Friday Night Live returns for a new season of fun.

  • Events you might want to check out
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • FoodBall
      October 4
      FoodBall
      Over 40 chefs from all over are coming to Toronto for this huge tasting experience with gourmet treats that show off each chef's personal style.
      Liberty Grand Entertainment Complex
    • Friday Night Live
      October 4
      Friday Night Live
      Friday Night Live is back for another season of after-hours fun inside the ROM with a night of art, music and activities.
      Royal Ontario Musuem
    • Boobyball
      October 4
      Boobyball
      Dive deep into this year's under-the-sea-themed edition of Boobyball with a night of fun in support of Rethink Breast Cancer.
      Rebel
    • Good Kid
      October 4
      Good Kid
      Get ready to dance it out with Toronto's own alternative indie band and their upbeat tunes played alongside The Mooks, KNIFEY and Glass Cactus.
      Horseshoe Tavern
    • Tapette
      October 4
      Tapette
      Tappette is turning 7 and celebrating with a big night of French house and disco with beats by Montreal's Le Couleur and special performers.
      Black Eagle
    • Bodywash
      October 4
      Bodywash
      It's easy to get lost in the mystical and ethereal sounds of Montreal's dream pop band and their debut LP "Comforter".
      Monarch Tavern
    • Food Film Fest
      October 4-5
      Food Film Fest
      It's not just a film festival — food of all sorts is being paired with flicks for two days of screenings, workshops, talks and treats.
      Multiple Venues
    • Buffer Festival
      October 4-6
      Buffer Festival
      Everything digital content takes centre stage at this festival with creatives industry leaders and programers dropping by for screenings and events.
      TIFF Bell Lightbox
    • Human Nature
      October 4-10
      Human Nature
      The ability to manipulate human DNA marked one of the biggest breakthroughs in scientific history and this doc looks at the ethics involved in that.
      Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema
    • Lipsycned
      October 4-18
      Lipsycned
      Part drag, part comedy, part party: this new improv series has it all as comedians lip-synch for their lives as the audience decide who stays or goes.
      Bad Dog Comedy Theatre
    Lead photo by

    Scott Norsworthy
