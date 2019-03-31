10 things to do in Toronto today
It's a particulaly Toronto-centric day for events today as a book about the Christie Pits riots launches and a folks rally to raise funds for the barbershop lost in a fire. Pugs are also rallying to sniff each other's butts and there's a huge record show for all the vinyl heads out there.
Toronto Pug Grumble
