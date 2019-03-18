10 things to do with kids in Toronto this spring

Things to do with kids in Toronto for spring 2019 offer lots of fun ways to enjoy the warmer weather. Between the ice thawing and the flowers blooming, outdoors is where you'll want to start, but there's plenty of indoor fun to be had at places all over the city.

Here are my picks for things to do with kids this spring.

Take a trip to the moon

It may be a while before Canada makes it to the moon, but in the meantime, The Moon just so happens to be in Toronto as artist Luke Jerram's giant moon sculpture is on view at the Aga Khan Museum as part of its exhibition on lunar travel.

Cheer on the Toronto Blue Jays

The Jays are back and ready to play some ball with home opener festivites beginning on March 28. Expect a season of family-friendly festivities like Jr. Jays Sundays and weekends that are stacked with activites, giveaways and programming.

Help them appreciate the planet

Young folks today have grown passionate about the future of the planet and with Earth Day happening on April 28, Downsview Park is welcoming families in to learn about the earth and help to instill sustainable values early on.

Take a trip to the Island amusement park

A staple of every childhood in spring a trip to Centreville. The park is open to the public and general admission is free. You can also check out the farm and visit the rest of the Toronto Islands while you're there. It opens on weekends starting May 4 and daily on June 1.

Ride on the world's tallest roller coaster

Thrill-seekers young and old are in for a treat this season as Canada's Wonderland opens its newest coaster. Standing at 75-metre-high and containing a 360-degree vertical drop, you'll want hold off on the funnel cake before riding it when it opens in April or early May.

Spend the day in High Park

Spring in Toronto signals the start of cherry blossom season from late April to early May and nowhere is this more exiciting than High Park. It's worth the trip just for them, but it's also great for picnicking, hikes, fishing, biking and visiting the animals at the zoo.

Check out a street festival

One of the best things about spring is the onset of festival season and many of the ones happening this season offer kid-friendly entertainment like Spring Into Parkdale's kids zone, Roncy Rocks' activities and Taste of Italy's midway.

Visit the new baby zebra at the zoo

Earlier this winter, a new baby zebra was born at the zoo and has offered nothing much immense cuteness ever since. Named after Obi-Wan Kenobi, the frolicking foal will be visible to the public sometime within the coming weeks.

Explore the great outdoors

This winter saw many highs and lows but now that it's wrapping up, it's time to rediscover the outdoors with activities like hiking, bird watching and scavenger hunts. Places all over the city offer year-round activities that welcome everyone for some springtime fun.

Make friends with the animals at Riverdale Farm

New baby animal season is in full swing as spring arrives at Riverdale Farm with many an adorable animal waiting to be admired. The farm is also home to gardens, trails and ponds that are open to the public free of charge.