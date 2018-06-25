Radar
Staff
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
summer festivals toronto

5 new festivals in Toronto this summer

Radar
Staff
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

New festivals in Toronto for summer 2018 will keep your bellies full of your favourite comfort foods, listening to some sweet country tunes and showcasing artists you've never seen before. This is your chance to get out of the house and experience something brand new.

  • Festivals
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • Scarborough Night Market
      June 29 - July 1
      Scarborough Night Market
      Canada Day long weekend is bringing Scarborough a brand new three-day outdoor night market complete with 20 different food vendors, music, shopping and much more.
      Agincourt Mall
    • Brave Festival
      July 12-29
      Brave Festival
      The artists you’ll see here are fearless and defiant. Some are flame-throwers. Others, exiled from their homes. All of them disrupt authority for a living. They know tears and pain, and still they persist. They’re brave.
      Harbourfront Centre
    • BurgerFest
      July 13-15
      BurgerFest
      This will be one of many burger festivals to come to Toronto this this summer. Like the others it will be bringing together some of the best burgers the city has to offer.
      Campbell House
    • Pizza Fest
      July 20-22
      Pizza Fest
      This epic food festival will be celebrating everything Italian including more different types of pizza you knew were possible.
      Ontario Place
    • Outlaw Music Festival
      September 9
      Outlaw Music Festival
      The music festival taking over Budweiser Stage will feature some of your favourite country acts including Willie Nelson, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Sturgill Simpson, Terra Lightfoot, Particle Kid and more yet to be announced artists.
      Budweiser Stage
    Lead photo by

    Jesse Milns at Superpoint
Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at Superpoint

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto .

You might also like...

5 new festivals in Toronto this summer

15 things to do in Toronto this week

The top 5 free events in Toronto this week

10 things to do in Toronto today

10 things to do in Toronto today

10 things to do in Toronto today

Weekend events in Toronto June 22-24 2018

10 things to do in Toronto today