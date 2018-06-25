5 new festivals in Toronto this summer

Get our weekly event picks delivered straight to your inbox. You can unsubscribe anytime or contact us for details.
New festivals in Toronto for summer 2018 will keep your bellies full of your favourite comfort foods, listening to some sweet country tunes and showcasing artists you've never seen before. This is your chance to get out of the house and experience something brand new.
The artists you’ll see here are fearless and defiant. Some are flame-throwers. Others, exiled from their homes. All of them disrupt authority for a living. They know tears and pain, and still they persist. They’re brave.
The music festival taking over Budweiser Stage will feature some of your favourite country acts including Willie Nelson, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Sturgill Simpson, Terra Lightfoot, Particle Kid and more yet to be announced artists.
