Radar
Lisa Power
Posted 40 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
Events toronto

15 things to do in Toronto this week

Radar
Lisa Power
Posted 40 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Events in Toronto this week will see the kick off of the CONTACT Photography Festival , Hot Docs and Digest. There's also lots of free events going on.

Lead photo by

Snowbirds/Hot Docs

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto .

You might also like...

15 things to do in Toronto this week

The top 5 free events in Toronto this week

10 things to do in Toronto today

10 things to do in Toronto today

10 things to do in Toronto today

Weekend events in Toronto April 20-22 2018

10 things to do in Toronto today

10 things to do in Toronto today