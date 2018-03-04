The top 9 free events in Toronto this week

Get our weekly event picks delivered straight to your inbox.
Free events in Toronto this week offer a fascinating look into different cultures from around the world, touching on subjects like migration and immigration, while Al Gore visits the city to discuss the global issue of climate change.
Focusing on Europe's continuing crisis of conscience around the influx of economic and political migrants, this film deconstructs the filmic representation of migration by using images of trains throughout cinema history.
In just six minutes and 40 seconds each, these all-Canadian creatives and innovators discuss their startups, challenges, successes, and inspirations surrounding systems that are poised to change the shape of things to come.
This free screening of archival films will explore the ways in which the medium has contributed to Toronto’s narrative of multiculturalism, and how one project is preserving the home movie footage of Indigenous and Visible Minority Canadians.
Un-histories looks to reimagine history as a practice for addressing the “unconcluded”—subjectivities and narratives previously considered spectral, disparaged, marginalized, erased, shamed, abashed, or localized.