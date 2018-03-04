Radar
Lisa Power
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
free events toronto

The top 9 free events in Toronto this week

Radar
Lisa Power
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Free events in Toronto this week offer a fascinating look into different cultures from around the world, touching on subjects like migration and immigration, while Al Gore visits the city to discuss the global issue of climate change.

Lead photo by

Al Gore

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto.

You might also like...

The top 9 free events in Toronto this week

10 things to do in Toronto today

10 things to do in Toronto today

Weekend events in Toronto March 2-4 2018

10 things to do in Toronto today

10 free things to do in Toronto this March

10 things to do in Toronto today

9 things to do in Toronto today