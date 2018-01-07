The top 6 free events in Toronto this week

Get our weekly event picks delivered straight to your inbox.
Free events in Toronto this week will introduce the city to its new DJ skate night, let you eat cheesy pizza while listening to even cheesier jokes, and discover the origins of our city's unique sonic landscape.
If you've ever wondered about the origins of Toronto's sound, you can join award-winning singer, writer, and broadcaster Jemeni and producer DJ Agile as they spin records and discuss the shape of Toronto’s sonic identity.
There's a free art party celebrating the opening of Onsite Gallery's newest exhibition, The Sunshine Eaters. It's a multi-sensory exhibition exploring land and nature in the face of local and global crises.