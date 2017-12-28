10 things to do in Toronto today

Radar
Corey Van Den Hoogenband
Posted 2 hours ago
Today in Toronto you can check out a free film festival spotlighting the best in experimental filmmaking, attend a block party on College Street, eat Skittles at a free Hollerado concert, and plenty more. 

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

