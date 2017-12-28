10 things to do in Toronto today

Get our weekly event picks delivered straight to your inbox.
Today in Toronto you can check out a free film festival spotlighting the best in experimental filmmaking, attend a block party on College Street, eat Skittles at a free Hollerado concert, and plenty more.
Three venues along College St. are teaming up to host their first annual Brockton Block Party. You'll find live music from local bands, plus plenty of booze and specialty drinks from each of the party throwers' shops.
A full symphony orchestra performs John Williams stunning score live to picture, presenting the landmark film like never before. No guarantee Jeff Goldblum will be there but feel free to show everyone your best impression.
Hollerado plays a free daytime concert at the Skittles Pawn Shop, a pop-up spot on Queen that lets you donate unwanted holiday gifts in exchange for Skittles. All those gifts will be donated to the United Way.