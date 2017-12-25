Christmas Day events in Toronto for 2017
Christmas Day events in Toronto for 2017 can take advantage of the snowy weather. There's plenty of rinks to go skating, hills to go tobogganing and places to watch a flick. For those interested in dining out, plenty of restaurants are open for business. Make sure to take note of what's open and closed today.
Alex
Join the conversation
Load
comments
Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free
and we’ll add it to the calendar.
Check out our Events section
for more upcoming events in Toronto.
The top 5 free events in Toronto this week
Christmas Eve events in Toronto for 2017
Weekend events in Toronto December 22-24 2017
10 things to do in Toronto today
10 free events on New Year's Eve in Toronto
7 things to do in Toronto today
8 things to do in Toronto today