Kendrick Lamar drops new merch referencing Toronto Chinese restaurant's fried rice

The beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar may have fizzled out, but it appears the latter star is still taking shots at Drizzy — as well as, in a way, the 6ix God's hometown — based on some new merch spotted at Lamar's latest concert date.

The Compton rapper performed in Inglewood, California on Tuesday night for The Pop Out: Ken & Friends show, which was his first since the storied drama between the two rivals reached new levels (and made countless headlines) this spring.

And, attendees perusing the merchandise on site seem to have noticed one shirt that references a now-famed part of the battle, and also the city of Toronto.

In one of the diss tracks aimed at Drake, Euphoria, Lamar drops the name of a Spadina Avenue Chinese restaurant New Ho King, saying "I be at New Ho King eatin' fried rice with a dip sauce and blammy, crodie."

It led to a ton of fake five-star reviews of the T.O. establishment, with many people jokingly lauding the dish mentioned — a dish that now appears to be on some of Kendrick's official merch.

New ho king fried rice shirt 😂😂 https://t.co/eN6Nrng8LD — Bryce🏆🏆🏆 (@bjunco77) June 19, 2024

A photo of The Pop Out merch booth that is making its rounds on social media shows a white t-shirt with photo of a plate of fried rice in the middle. Underneath, it says "Not Like Us," the name of another of the rapper's songs specifically about his Toronto counterpart.

While many have jumped in to complain about the high prices of the pieces — the plain tee was $50 USD, with long-sleeved shirts in other designs going for $70, and sweatshirts, $120 — others immediately commented on what they assumed to be a New Ho King nod.

"Tryna milk every last penny out of that beef, smh," one person wrote on X.

"They got the New Ho King shirt," another added with fire emojis.

Still another: "$50 for fried rice on a shirt is devious work.:

Others called the merch generally boring, overpriced, basic and cheap-looking, with some wondering if the viral photos were even of Kendrick's official products, or whether they were knock-offs.

New Ho King fried rice merch 💀 https://t.co/qO9WNXhta8 pic.twitter.com/mw19aXz2fu — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) June 19, 2024

Complex looks to have confirmed the reference, also noting that New Ho King now offers a Kendrick Lamar Special with, of course, a fried rice base.