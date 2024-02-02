Michael Bublé says he was joking about being on shrooms at Toronto event

While there were plenty of All-Stars on hand on Thursday night at Scotiabank Arena, it was Michael Bublé who did most of the work to get the internet talking.

One of four celebrity captains for the 2024 NHL All-Star weekend being held at Scotiabank Arena, Bublé made quite the scene in his press conference following the All-Star player draft.

"My buddy told me it was a microdose of mushrooms, he was lying. I thought I was in Blades of Glory for most of the time I was out there, but then I realized 'holy sh*t, I'm at the NHL All-Star Game,'" the 48-year-old singer said in a press conference alongside Will Arnett, seemingly unprompted after initially talking about his fantasy hockey team.

But despite multiple clips and social media posts of the quote going viral, Bublé wants to clarify: he was joking.

In an Instagram post on his page about the day, he replied to a fan asking how the shrooms were with a comment that said "20 years and people still don't get my sense of humour. I just keep rolling. lol."

Michael Bublé mushroom-gate update pic.twitter.com/vRl15cazWh — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) February 2, 2024

And in a video posted earlier in the night with popular hockey vlogger and Leafs superfan Steve Dangle, the singer also shared that he was just trying to make the people laugh.

"It was a joke!" Buble said while stuffing his face with bread. "Of course I wasn't. I do have a problem with bread when I get anxious. I can't stop eating it."

Reporting live on @MichaelBuble: Was he actually on shrooms. Answer: No, but he loves bread. @sdpnsports pic.twitter.com/O1d4hiU1Q0 — Steve “Dangle” Glynn (@Steve_Dangle) February 2, 2024

"Do you think this is helping your case or hurting it?" Dangle asked the Canadian crooner.

Bublé shrugged.

It seems like only a few select people will ever know the real truth about Bublé's fun on Thursday night in Toronto.