People in Canada are hating on Toronto after Nicki Minaj adds second concert

Now that Blue Monday is over, it's time for Toronto to set its sights on Pink Friday — Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2 World Tour, that is, because the rap diva just announced a second show in the city.

While Toronto-based Barbz are already going crazy over the potential to see Nicki perform in the city for the first time since 2015, the recent announcement has sparked up some all-too familiar complaints.

Are you joking… a SECOND Toronto and NO Vancouver?????????????? — Jacks (@Jeaqueson) January 16, 2024

Fans across Canada have been disappointed to learn that the only Canadian cities the tour will be stopping in are Toronto and Montreal. Not only that, but a second Toronto date of the tour was added before any other Canadian cities.

Toronto is, however, the city most visited by music artists in the world. So, while swapping Toronto tour dates for other cities isn't necessarily realistic, it is fair to hope your favourite artist expands their tours to more cities in the country.

We want a show in Vancouver and Calgary too. — ✧ (@adamzolanskiii) January 16, 2024

After having cancelled the last show she was scheduled to play in Toronto, many fans are just happy Minaj is coming back at all.

For those fans in Toronto, or for those willing to travel for it, the show promises to be a big one, celebrating Minaj's entire volume of work — including, of course, hits from her newest album Pink Friday 2, which came out in December 2023.

The Pink Friday 2 World Tour kicks off on March 1 in Oakland, California, and will be rolling through Toronto on April 18 and 30 at Scotiabank Arena.