Music
Phoebe Knight
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
nicki minaj toronto tour

People in Canada are hating on Toronto after Nicki Minaj adds second concert

Music
Phoebe Knight
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Now that Blue Monday is over, it's time for Toronto to set its sights on Pink Friday — Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2 World Tour, that is, because the rap diva just announced a second show in the city.

While Toronto-based Barbz are already going crazy over the potential to see Nicki perform in the city for the first time since 2015, the recent announcement has sparked up some all-too familiar complaints.

Fans across Canada have been disappointed to learn that the only Canadian cities the tour will be stopping in are Toronto and Montreal.  Not only that, but a second Toronto date of the tour was added before any other Canadian cities.

Toronto is, however, the city most visited by music artists in the world. So, while swapping Toronto tour dates for other cities isn't necessarily realistic, it is fair to hope your favourite artist expands their tours to more cities in the country.

After having cancelled the last show she was scheduled to play in Toronto, many fans are just happy Minaj is coming back at all.

For those fans in Toronto, or for those willing to travel for it, the show promises to be a big one, celebrating Minaj's entire volume of work — including, of course, hits from her newest album Pink Friday 2, which came out in December 2023.

The Pink Friday 2 World Tour kicks off on March 1 in Oakland, California, and will be rolling through Toronto on April 18 and 30 at Scotiabank Arena.

Lead photo by

@nickiminaj
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

People in Canada are hating on Toronto after Nicki Minaj adds second concert

Sum 41's final show ever is happening in Toronto

Madonna seemingly forgot what city she was in during Toronto show

You can attend a Taylor Swift candlelight concert in Toronto this winter

There's an 80s music festival coming to Toronto and the lineup is radical to the max

Toronto fans lined up for hours in snow and bitter cold for Travis Scott show

10 music festivals coming to Toronto in 2024

25 can't-miss concerts coming to Toronto in 2024