Tennis stadium will be transformed into Toronto's newest live music venue

Come 2024, Sobey's Stadium in North York will be transformed into the Bowl — Toronto's newest outdoor music venue.

When it opens at 1 Shoreham Dr. next year, the Bowl will have a capacity of 9,000 attendees and include an onsite bar and 20 executive lounges.

There will also be about 7,700 parking spaces.

"It is such a perfect location and venue, this move was a no-brainer for us," Jeff Craib, TFA CEO, told blogTO via email. "It already accommodates almost 150,000 for tennis annually."

Another reason for the transformation, Craib says, is Toronto's position as North America's third-largest concert market — as well as the stadium's proximity to the GO and TTC.

Sobey's Stadium is normally used for hosting the National Bank Open and other tennis tournaments. Tennis Canada's CEO Michael Downey explained in a statement that the tennis events will continue to run year-round on Sobey's indoor and outdoor courts.

Craib explained they're still working on finalizing the list of performances for next year, but the plan is to reveal them in early 2024 when tickets go on sale.

Craib promises the Bowl would be home to "established names in music and entertainment – from country ballads and rock shows to side-splitting comedy acts."

TFA has been working with Tennis Canada and York University for over a year on the redevelopment.