The Weeknd gets dragged for his role in The Idol on HBO

Reviews are in for the new show The Idol starring The Weeknd and they're not great.

The HBO-produced series helmed by Euphoria creator Sam Levinson has been embroiled in controversy since it was announced.

From allegations of the original cut being straight-up "torture porn" to claims of a toxic work environment on set, expectations for the show have been dismal even before it hit TV screens.

The Idol finally premiered on Sunday and the reactions have been pouring in online, most criticizing The Weeknd (who is now going by his real name Abel Tesfaye on social media) for his "awful" acting skills and the show's toxic misogyny.

The "Blinding Lights" singer plays Tedros, a nightclub owner who manipulates rising pop star Jocelyn (played by Lily-Rose Depp) into his modern-day cult.

"The Idol is simultaneously awful self-parody, a pretentious art project, and grotesquely exploitative of its subject matter," tweeted one viewer. "Sam Levinson's dialogue is about as natural as a chicken nugget. The Weekend's performance is awful."

"The Weeknd might be the worst actor of all time" added another.

Many agreed with this sentiment, reiterating just how "creepy" the Canadian singer's character is.

"Sam Levinson is trying to be deep but his writing is just fucking weird," tweeted one viewer. "Also The Weeknd's character is fucking creepy as fuck and makes me hate the actual Weeknd."

For context, the show's original director Amy Seimetz suddenly exited with roughly 80 per cent of the series finished.

Sources told Deadline that The Weeknd was reportedly unhappy with the creative direction of the show and felt that it was leaning too much into a “"emale perspective."

One person said this tells you everything you need to know about the Toronto-born performer and Levinson, who replaced Seimetz as director.

There are The Idol and The Weeknd supporters.

Many defended the singer's creepy character.

And others were surprised by his acting chops.

Will you be watching The Idol?

The Idol
