The Weeknd gets dragged for his role in The Idol on HBO

Reviews are in for the new show The Idol starring The Weeknd and they're not great.

The HBO-produced series helmed by Euphoria creator Sam Levinson has been embroiled in controversy since it was announced.

From allegations of the original cut being straight-up "torture porn" to claims of a toxic work environment on set, expectations for the show have been dismal even before it hit TV screens.

The Idol finally premiered on Sunday and the reactions have been pouring in online, most criticizing The Weeknd (who is now going by his real name Abel Tesfaye on social media) for his "awful" acting skills and the show's toxic misogyny.

The "Blinding Lights" singer plays Tedros, a nightclub owner who manipulates rising pop star Jocelyn (played by Lily-Rose Depp) into his modern-day cult.

"The Idol is simultaneously awful self-parody, a pretentious art project, and grotesquely exploitative of its subject matter," tweeted one viewer. "Sam Levinson's dialogue is about as natural as a chicken nugget. The Weekend's performance is awful."

The Idol is simultaneously awful self-parody, a pretentious art project, and grotesquely exploitative of its subject matter. Sam Levinson's dialogue is about as natural as a chicken nugget. The Weekend's performance is awful. It feels like a show made by CIS men cause it is. pic.twitter.com/7gEid4lxLB — Lord Edge (@cgd0911) June 5, 2023

"The Weeknd might be the worst actor of all time" added another.

Many agreed with this sentiment, reiterating just how "creepy" the Canadian singer's character is.

"Sam Levinson is trying to be deep but his writing is just fucking weird," tweeted one viewer. "Also The Weeknd's character is fucking creepy as fuck and makes me hate the actual Weeknd."

Just watched #TheIdol and Jesus Christ it’s like a student film with a big budget. Sam Levinson is trying to be deep but his writing is just fucking weird. Also The Weeknd’s character is fucking creepy as fuck and makes me hate the actual Weeknd — Peter v2.5 (@peterropp) June 5, 2023

For context, the show's original director Amy Seimetz suddenly exited with roughly 80 per cent of the series finished.

Sources told Deadline that The Weeknd was reportedly unhappy with the creative direction of the show and felt that it was leaning too much into a “"emale perspective."

One person said this tells you everything you need to know about the Toronto-born performer and Levinson, who replaced Seimetz as director.

lily rose is beautiful and that show sucks, knowing it was intended to portray the exploitation of a female pop star from her perspective, but under the direction of a weirdo it ultimately just became softcore porn with some dialogue sprinkled in leaves a sour taste in my mouth — alina 寧 (@loversinfilm) June 5, 2023

There are The Idol and The Weeknd supporters.

Many defended the singer's creepy character.

“The Weeknd’s character is creepy”. THATS THE POINT BRO. — Omar 🇵🇸 (@bluesuitabel) June 5, 2023

And others were surprised by his acting chops.

Wow, well The Weeknd is actually a pretty damn good actor. He’s killing it in The Idol — War Daddy (@Mr_rager23) June 5, 2023

Will you be watching The Idol?