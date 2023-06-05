Music
Irish Mae Silvestre
Posted 7 hours ago
drake credit card

People can relate after Drake's credit card was declined during a livestream

You know that moment when your card gets declined in front of friends? Drake can relate to that awkward feeling all too well after his credit card was declined not just in front of his friends but also viewers.

In a video currently circulating on social media, Drake can be seen watching a live stream on the platform Kick. In the stream, a user named Daisy can be seen in bed giggling while getting a foot massage.

The clip shows a screen of Drake logging onto his TD bank account as he tries to send Daisy a $499 tip.

However, the payment gets declined.

Drake then scoffs and sings, "Embarrassing!"

Rapper Lil Yachty shakes his head, then turns his attention back to the video, stating, "By the way, she's like getting a whole foot massage."

Online, people shared reactions, memes, and theories about what happened.

Others found the incident extremely relatable.

However, one user was more focused on the fact that Drake uses TD Bank.

Lead photo by

@storiman_wcs
