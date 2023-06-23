Music
Victoria Kuglin
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Doja Cat tour toronto

Doja Cat's coming to Toronto this year and you can register for presale tickets right now

Music
Victoria Kuglin
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Doja Cat's The Scarlet Tour is making its way to Toronto later this year, and registry for the ticket presale is officially open.

From June 23 to 25, you'll be able to register for early ticket access to Doja Cat's first stadium tour — and it sounds like people are pretty pumped.

After cancelling a series of concerts last summer (not to mention undergoing tonsil surgery!), the rapper will be hitting the road on a 24-date North American tour.

It all kicks off in San Francisco on Halloween, and depending on where (and when) you go, you'll be able to catch one of the tour's special guests, Ice Spice and Doechii.

Toronto attendees will be able to see Doja Cat and Ice Spice in action at Scotiabank Arena on December 11. Register for the ticket presale and check out other dates and venues at Ticketmaster.

Lead photo by

Doja Cat
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

Doja Cat's coming to Toronto this year and you can register for presale tickets right now

Fans at Toronto concert create incredible rainbow out of thousands of pieces of paper

Alleged Toronto murderer releases a new music video from jail

Taylor Swift leaves Canada out of international tour dates and fans are furious

Fans are freaking out after Ed Sheeran was spotted at Toronto's Taste of Little Italy

Toronto's highly anticipated new creative space opens its doors for a first look

Drake spotted browsing local Shoppers Drug Mart in TTC jacket before leaving Toronto

10 outdoor music festivals in Ontario for summer 2023