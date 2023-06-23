Doja Cat's coming to Toronto this year and you can register for presale tickets right now

Doja Cat's The Scarlet Tour is making its way to Toronto later this year, and registry for the ticket presale is officially open.

From June 23 to 25, you'll be able to register for early ticket access to Doja Cat's first stadium tour — and it sounds like people are pretty pumped.

After cancelling a series of concerts last summer (not to mention undergoing tonsil surgery!), the rapper will be hitting the road on a 24-date North American tour.

It all kicks off in San Francisco on Halloween, and depending on where (and when) you go, you'll be able to catch one of the tour's special guests, Ice Spice and Doechii.

Toronto attendees will be able to see Doja Cat and Ice Spice in action at Scotiabank Arena on December 11. Register for the ticket presale and check out other dates and venues at Ticketmaster.