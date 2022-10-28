Music
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
mariah carey toronto

Toronto Mariah Carey fans were so upset they couldn't get tickets she added another show

Music
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Due to overwhelming demand, Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey has graciously added another Toronto show date for her holiday concert.

Canadian lambs will be scrambling to get tickets for the Queen's second show at Scotiabank Arena for Dec. 9, which went on sale just a mere two hours ago.

The first Merry Christmas To All show was announced earlier this week for Dec. 11 and tickets were snatched up quickly.

It was a similar scene in New York City, where the Songbird Supreme also announced a second show at Madison Square Garden.

Toronto and NYC are the only dates for this very special holiday concert, so it’s a big deal that two more shows have been added.

With tickets starting at $135 and upwards, it's probably a good idea to secure your spot to the hottest holiday gig in town now — I'm betting the Christmas Princess will not be adding a third show.

We love you Mariah!

Lead photo by

Mariah Carey
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

Kanye West removed from Toronto mural amid backlash over antisemitic comments

Toronto Mariah Carey fans were so upset they couldn't get tickets she added another show

Billy Corgan from Smashing Pumpkins surprises staff at Toronto record store

This is how Drake and his fans are celebrating his birthday

Mariah Carey is having a Christmas concert in Toronto

The history of the iconic A&A Records in Toronto

Nationwide shipment snafu to delay Taylor Swift's latest album release in Toronto

Johnny Depp performed in Toronto last night and people think he looks a lot different