Toronto Mariah Carey fans were so upset they couldn't get tickets she added another show

Due to overwhelming demand, Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey has graciously added another Toronto show date for her holiday concert.

Canadian lambs will be scrambling to get tickets for the Queen's second show at Scotiabank Arena for Dec. 9, which went on sale just a mere two hours ago.

🚨 Canadian lambs!!🚨 Thank you for all the love 💕 Just added a second #MerryChristmasToAll show in Toronto on Dec. 9th!! Tickets go on sale today at 10am🎄🇨🇦🍁 https://t.co/a8RTUbwiFy pic.twitter.com/EL0cAJ9xtm — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) October 28, 2022

The first Merry Christmas To All show was announced earlier this week for Dec. 11 and tickets were snatched up quickly.

It was a similar scene in New York City, where the Songbird Supreme also announced a second show at Madison Square Garden.

Toronto and NYC are the only dates for this very special holiday concert, so it’s a big deal that two more shows have been added.

See you in December! 🎅🏼🎄All 4 shows of #MerryChristmasToAll are on sale now! ❤️https://t.co/jDDh4ZemD4 pic.twitter.com/aQajgUDFna — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) October 28, 2022

With tickets starting at $135 and upwards, it's probably a good idea to secure your spot to the hottest holiday gig in town now — I'm betting the Christmas Princess will not be adding a third show.

We love you Mariah!