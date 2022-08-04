Music
ovo tickets 2022

Drake just announced the new date for OVO Fest 2022 and you can still find tickets

Fans who managed to nab tickets for OVO Fest 2022 were utterly gutted when Drake announced last minute that the Young Money Reunion show had to be rescheduled due to Drizzy himself testing positive for COVID.

Now fans can rejoice as Drake has just announced the new rescheduled date and it's this Saturday, August 6.

The Canadian rapper announced in a social media post on Thursday afternoon that the new date was the only date he would available for a while until the fall.

"... this was the only date available until the fall and because the family is so solid everybody is flying back in to make it all happen for you all...SEE YOU SATURDAY,"  the caption reads.

Fans have been quick to voice their excitement over this announcement.

More than a few fans have pointed out that Drake gave fans just two days notice before the show.

Although the concert is being rescheduled with such short notice, there is no doubt that the show will still be packed with fans ready for the Young Money Reunion.

The show was originally scheduled for August 1 and was cancelled the morning of. There are still resale tickets available to the concert, but only if you're willing to fork up some cash.

