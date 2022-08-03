Music
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
dermot kennedy toronto

Irish busker holds concert in Toronto park after opening gig for Shawn Mendes cancelled

Music
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

What was supposed to be a huge career milestone for an Irish musician in Toronto ended up as a quirky gig at a popular local park.

Irish singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy was scheduled to open for Toronto icon Shawn Mendes at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday night in front of thousands of fans. 

But, due to mental health concerns, Mendes had cancelled the rest of his North American tour leg — leaving Kennedy without a chance to perform in our city.

But that didn't damper his spirits.

Kennedy held a charity concert at Trinity Bellwoods Park instead, where thousands of local fans came out to support the unplugged and intimate evening event.

Photos from the set show swarms of devoted fans gazing up at Kennedy, clad with a microphone and his acoustic guitar.

Fans were encouraged to bring a few dollars, all of which were donated to The Unison Fund, a Canadian charity that provides counselling and emergency relief for local musicians.

A quick search on social media showed a few surprised park-goers stumbling upon the busking fest, while other, more dedicated admirers sprinted from their places of work to make it in time for the 6 p.m. show.

"Toronto I love you!!! You've supported me so beautifully for so long," read Kennedy's most recent Tweet, thanking his dedicated fans.

"I can't believe how many people were there yesterday. Thank you thank you thank you so much."

Lead photo by

Dermot Kennedy
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

Irish busker holds concert in Toronto park after opening gig for Shawn Mendes cancelled

Drake cancels highly anticipated Toronto Young Money reunion concert

Drake brings out Nelly Furtado at the first night of OVO Fest 2022

Fans injured when fireworks set off in crowd at Dua Lipa concert in Toronto

Shawn Mendes just cancelled his Toronto shows and the rest of his tour

Barack Obama just included Drake in his annual summer playlist

You can get cheap tickets to over 30 big concerts in Toronto with new Live Nation promo

Toronto is getting the first Canadian location of a massive global BTS pop-up