Music
Jack Landau
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
dua lipa toronto fireworks

Fans injured when fireworks set off in crowd at Dua Lipa concert in Toronto

Pop superstar Dua Lipa performed before a packed Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Wednesday night in a stop on her Future Nostalgia Tour, but the show went slightly awry when an unsanctioned fireworks display was set off in the crowd, injuring concertgoers.

Social media lit up with videos of the incident, which occurred during the last song of the set around 10:30 p.m., showing fans scattering amid pure chaos as pyrotechnics ripped through the lower bowl and floor seating area.

In one video, fans are seen reacting with surprise at the explosive display upon realizing that it was not, in fact, part of the show.

In another clip, a fan exclaims, "was that supposed to happen?" Its caption asks, "so who the hell snuck in fireworks to the Dua Lipa concert & also HOW??? that was not ok…"

It's clear from videos that the display was not planned or set off by the venue, and Dua Lipa seemed visibly confused, waving to fans and dancing through her set as percussive blasts pop off-camera.

blogTO has yet to independently confirm reports of injuries, but CityNews reports that multiple concertgoers were treated for injuries, including one fan struck in the leg by a projectile. All injuries were treated by EMS on site. Police confirmed to the outlet that the incident is under investigation.

Fans are calling out the venue and event security, with multiple social media posts and even a few memes claiming that searches were not thorough.

One tweet calls out Scotiabank Arena and Dua Lipa, asking the venue and artist to "kindly comment on the fireworks that were set off at the end of the show. They did not looked planned. If they weren't, how could they possibly be snuck in through security? It's very concerning honestly."

Lead photo by

@calsandbones
