Toronto is getting a new venue for outdoor concerts this summer

A new venue for outdoor concerts is coming to Toronto, and it's in a place that's no stranger to creativity.

Outdoor venue Crowsnest Corner will soon join the spaces at Streetcar Crowsnest, which already encompasses indoor performance spaces as well as French restaurant Gare de l'Est.

They're currently looking for bands and musical artists to perform at the new outdoor space around the late summer and fall, and they're paying between $300 and $600 per group per performance.

The venue will also involve an eating and drinking experience, and will abide by all COVID policies at the time.

They're looking for all kinds of artists and genres, but more specifically are seeking solo artists, duos and trios that tend towards soft pop, jazz, bluegrass, R&B, reggae, country and folk.

Crowsnest is also committed to at least 50 per cent of their acts representing BIPOC and 2SLGBTQIA+ communities, people with disabilities, and individuals from other equity-seeking groups.

Because the venue is outdoors and has neighbours, the volume needs to be kept at a manageable levels. Two 45-minute sets should start at 8 p.m. on select days.