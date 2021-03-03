Toronto is getting a candlelit in-person concert next month

It's been too long since in-person concerts have been allowed in Toronto, but we could be getting a distanced candlelit experience next month to bring back the joy of live music.

Candlelight is a series of classical concerts lit by the flickering glow of flameless candles that takes place in over 85 cities, and all being well, it's coming to Toronto in April.

The concerts will take place at Metropolitan Community Church at 115 Simpson Ave. in Toronto, and are supposed to run from Apr. 16 to June 17. The church confirmed to blogTO that the space has indeed been rented out for a number of dates.

Tickets start at $30, and will feature music from Vivaldi, Mozart, Beethoven and Chopin.

The church added that whether or not the event goes ahead will be "dependent on health directives at the time".

An FAQ about the events also notes: "If the regulations don't allow for the concert to happen, it will be postponed to a further date. We will communicate any changes by email and through the app, and your tickets will be valid for the new date."

Masks will be mandatory for the entirety of the event.

Candlelight concerts also take place in locations like the US, Switzerland, Germany, Spain, Belgium and Portugal.

Take care to note that while exchanges will be permitted there are no refunds, so if you've been burned by changing restrictions before, you'll want to keep that in mind.

Fingers crossed we'll be hearing live music reverberating in a majestic church by the time April rolls around.