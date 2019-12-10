Celine Dion was seen hanging out with the Toronto Raptor wearing a huge championship ring

After putting on a killer performance at Toronto's Soctiabank Theatre last night — and before her second concert at the venue this evening — the ever-fashionable and iconic Celine Dion was spotted hanging out with the Toronto Raptors mascot.

A behind-the-scenes photo posted to both the singer's and the Raptor's social media accounts shows Dion, decked out in an all-red ensemble that includes sunnies sported inside (classic) and a Carmen San Diego-esque hat, in the embrace of the Raptor.

The mascot is also holding a bouquet of flowers, presumably a gift for the quirky Quebecer post-performance.

The unignorable star of the photo, aside from beloved Celine herself, is the NBA championship ring she's wearing — Raptor's own. Though this year's custom rings were obnoxiously gigantic and the novelty piece even bigger, it looks more comically enormous on the singer's hand, which it takes up almost entirely.

is that a ring maam? i- pic.twitter.com/XLzpxmUxvp — alana 💫 (@bigdionenergy) December 10, 2019

The caption on Celine's Instagram post reads: "Hey World Championship TO... Thank you for the incredible love you gave us last night. Looking forward to seeing you again tonight! ❤️ - Celine xx…" in English and then in French.

In her typical style, she tagged Balenciaga and hatmaker Brandon Maxwell on her outfit, but forgot to tag the Raps.

Raptor says in his caption, simple, "Bucket list accomplished!!"

Celine Dion is such a “G” ✊🏾 — Terra Incognita 🦁♌️ (@07Kershaw) December 10, 2019

Responses on all of the posts celebrated the union, as well as Celine's outfit and ring.

Fans also raved about how much they enjoyed her Toronto show, or are looking forward to tonight's encore performance.