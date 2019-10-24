Music
Becky Robertson
Posted an hour ago
elton john toronto

Toronto was totally blown away at the Elton John concert

Between shopping around the city like a local and marrying a Torontonian, Elton John seems to love Toronto, and it's evident that we love him right back.

Days after showing up in-person to greet fans at his new pop-up shop on Queen Street West — which is open until Saturday — the Rocket Man gave a spectacular performance to thousands at the Scotiabank Arena.

Last night's show was the first of two taking place in Toronto as part of Elton's three-year-long Farewell Yellowbrick Road world tour, due to be his last ever.

Fans excitedly took to Twitter and Instagram to share photos and videos of the concert, which was characteristically Elton: dazzling, opulent and out-of-this-world.

The performance — all three hours of it — clearly did not disappoint.

Fans have one last opportunity to see the legend live in Toronto tonight at another performance at Scotiabank. Though the concert sold out quickly, resale tickets aren't outrageously priced at the moment.

