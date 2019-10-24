People are super excited that Louis Tomlinson is coming to Toronto

Louis Tomlinson is coming to Toronto, and Directioners are losing it.

The ex-One Direction member is embarking on his first world tour as a solo artist, and has announced that he'll be stopping by Toronto next year.

IM LOS9NG MY FUCKIGN SHIT LOUIS TOMLINSON IN TORONTO 2020 JDKFJDJD https://t.co/jEbnTxeqJc — Spookchelle 👻👻👻 (@jefferbelle) October 24, 2019

Tomlinson's debut album Walls drops in January, and he'll start travelling the world shortly after.

louis tomlinson is playing rebel in toronto and if i don't get one of those 2,500 tickets i'm going to be forced to remove all the skin off of my body — boo! its me rae (@pokemonstadium2) October 24, 2019

The "Just Hold On" singer will hit up cities across Europe, Australia, Asia, and Latin America before landing in North America.

louis performing here in toronto, i'm hyped for whatever he does for his setup pic.twitter.com/ZrJ6LazpMf — maya ♡ watermelon sugar (@hesspideyboy) October 24, 2019

His Toronto show takes place on June 12 at Rebel; doors open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Aside from the fact that Louis' social media accidentally identifies Toronto as located in the U.S., Canadian fans are generally overjoyed at the announcement.

i’m going to try to get tickets for louis’ show in toronto oh my gooooooddddddjdjfiwowofjwofjueyrwoskjfowkd am i finally going to see him — dana ◟̽◞̽ loves dara (@lwtomlinsun_) October 24, 2019

People who have been following the English singer since his One Direction days are stoked to see their fave flourish in his solo career.

i’ll see you in toronto!! i’ve waited almost 10 years, i can’t wait!! — sanja misses 5sos (@talkkfastlrh) October 24, 2019

Some have been waiting for this moment for more than a decade (that's like, one-tenth of 100 years).

It'll be the first time the 27-year-old has performed in Toronto since One Direction's On the Road Again Tour in 2015.