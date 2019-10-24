Music
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
louis tomlinson toronto

People are super excited that Louis Tomlinson is coming to Toronto

Louis Tomlinson is coming to Toronto, and Directioners are losing it. 

The ex-One Direction member is embarking on his first world tour as a solo artist, and has announced that he'll be stopping by Toronto next year. 

Tomlinson's debut album Walls drops in January, and he'll start travelling the world shortly after. 

The "Just Hold On" singer will hit up cities across Europe, Australia, Asia, and Latin America before landing in North America.

His Toronto show takes place on June 12 at Rebel; doors open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m. 

Aside from the fact that Louis' social media accidentally identifies Toronto as located in the U.S., Canadian fans are generally overjoyed at the announcement. 

People who have been following the English singer since his One Direction days are stoked to see their fave flourish in his solo career.

Some have been waiting for this moment for more than a decade (that's like, one-tenth of 100 years). 

It'll be the first time the 27-year-old has performed in Toronto since One Direction's On the Road Again Tour in 2015. 

