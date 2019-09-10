The Weeknd showed off a new look in Toronto and it reminds people of Lionel Richie

The Weeknd walked the TIFF red carpet last night for the premiere for Uncut Gems, and people are a little shook by his new look.

Among the many new ways people are describing the Toronto-born singer ("unrecognizable", "Nacho Libre", and "Monday Morning" are just a few of them), the most popular so far has been the comparison to Lionel Richie.

IM GETTING LIONEL RICHIE VIBES

🤔🔥 pic.twitter.com/AePpNGSCTi — XXXXXEXXXXX ® (@XXXXXEXXXXX) September 10, 2019

It's partially due to the hair, which is serving us Richie circa Can't Slow Down, 1983.

YOOOOO WHY THE WEEKND LOOK LIKE LIONEL RICHIE NOW??😭😭😭😂😂😂😂 #TheWeeknd pic.twitter.com/eXqKyYKLTe — Trin💜BTS (@_xoxotrin) September 10, 2019

It's also thanks to the trim little moustache he's now sporting in lieu of the full beard he used to have before, which is pretty much a signature Lionel look.

When you see Lionel Richie trending but realize it’s just because “The Weeknd debuted a new look on the red carpet.” pic.twitter.com/T4SHd6TWJo — T Dubb (@nofate1991) September 10, 2019

Thanks to Abel, Lionel Richie was even trending at some point, which had people a little worried, given the fact trending hashtags have become harbingers of bad news.

Waiting for when The Weeknd goes full-on '70s Lionel Richie. pic.twitter.com/ivjtFPRem2 — The '60s at 50 (@the_60s_at_50) September 10, 2019

Now people are expecting the Weeknd's next album to be filled with smooth dance tracks and 21st century-versions of "All Night Long", which I personally would not be opposed to.

The Weeknd with his new hair looks like a Mexican drug lord, expect some Spanish music 😂. Also has a striking resemblance with Lionel Richie and Bruno mars. Lionel weeknd? Abel Mars? pic.twitter.com/cpxcgV1Wy0 — Light Bringer (@Simplyy_obeks) September 10, 2019

There are also a lot of Latin drug lord references being thrown around, and comparisons to similarly-coiffed artists like Bruno Mars and Lenny Kravitz.

Lionel richie son would look like: pic.twitter.com/yvc5GSQvFQ — cafe sua daddy (@bu_trai_) September 10, 2019

Regardless of what we think about the Weeknd's new 'do, the man is officially a singer and an actor, so maybe we can expect him in a future Lionel Richi biopic?