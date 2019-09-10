The Weeknd showed off a new look in Toronto and it reminds people of Lionel Richie
The Weeknd walked the TIFF red carpet last night for the premiere for Uncut Gems, and people are a little shook by his new look.
Among the many new ways people are describing the Toronto-born singer ("unrecognizable", "Nacho Libre", and "Monday Morning" are just a few of them), the most popular so far has been the comparison to Lionel Richie.
IM GETTING LIONEL RICHIE VIBES— XXXXXEXXXXX ® (@XXXXXEXXXXX) September 10, 2019
🤔🔥 pic.twitter.com/AePpNGSCTi
It's partially due to the hair, which is serving us Richie circa Can't Slow Down, 1983.
YOOOOO WHY THE WEEKND LOOK LIKE LIONEL RICHIE NOW??😭😭😭😂😂😂😂 #TheWeeknd pic.twitter.com/eXqKyYKLTe— Trin💜BTS (@_xoxotrin) September 10, 2019
It's also thanks to the trim little moustache he's now sporting in lieu of the full beard he used to have before, which is pretty much a signature Lionel look.
When you see Lionel Richie trending but realize it’s just because “The Weeknd debuted a new look on the red carpet.” pic.twitter.com/T4SHd6TWJo— T Dubb (@nofate1991) September 10, 2019
Thanks to Abel, Lionel Richie was even trending at some point, which had people a little worried, given the fact trending hashtags have become harbingers of bad news.
Waiting for when The Weeknd goes full-on '70s Lionel Richie. pic.twitter.com/ivjtFPRem2— The '60s at 50 (@the_60s_at_50) September 10, 2019
Now people are expecting the Weeknd's next album to be filled with smooth dance tracks and 21st century-versions of "All Night Long", which I personally would not be opposed to.
The Weeknd with his new hair looks like a Mexican drug lord, expect some Spanish music 😂. Also has a striking resemblance with Lionel Richie and Bruno mars. Lionel weeknd? Abel Mars? pic.twitter.com/cpxcgV1Wy0— Light Bringer (@Simplyy_obeks) September 10, 2019
There are also a lot of Latin drug lord references being thrown around, and comparisons to similarly-coiffed artists like Bruno Mars and Lenny Kravitz.
Lionel richie son would look like: pic.twitter.com/yvc5GSQvFQ— cafe sua daddy (@bu_trai_) September 10, 2019
Regardless of what we think about the Weeknd's new 'do, the man is officially a singer and an actor, so maybe we can expect him in a future Lionel Richi biopic?
Hector Vasquez
Join the conversation Load comments