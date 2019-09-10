Music
Tanya Mok
Posted 12 minutes ago
weeknd new look

The Weeknd showed off a new look in Toronto and it reminds people of Lionel Richie

The Weeknd walked the TIFF red carpet last night for the premiere for Uncut Gems, and people are a little shook by his new look. 

Among the many new ways people are describing the Toronto-born singer ("unrecognizable", "Nacho Libre", and "Monday Morning" are just a few of them), the most popular so far has been the comparison to Lionel Richie

It's partially due to the hair, which is serving us Richie circa Can't Slow Down, 1983.  

It's also thanks to the trim little moustache he's now sporting in lieu of the full beard he used to have before, which is pretty much a signature Lionel look.

Thanks to Abel, Lionel Richie was even trending at some point, which had people a little worried, given the fact trending hashtags have become harbingers of bad news. 

Now people are expecting the Weeknd's next album to be filled with smooth dance tracks and 21st century-versions of "All Night Long", which I personally would not be opposed to. 

There are also a lot of Latin drug lord references being thrown around, and comparisons to similarly-coiffed artists like Bruno Mars and Lenny Kravitz. 

Regardless of what we think about the Weeknd's new 'do, the man is officially a singer and an actor, so maybe we can expect him in a future Lionel Richi biopic? 

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

