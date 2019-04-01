The Rolling Stones have postponed their summer concert in Ontario

To the chagrin of many classic rock lovers across the province, the Rolling Stones have postponed their much-anticipated summer concert.

The Rolling Stones have postponed the entirety of this summer's No Filter tour of North America. Mick Jagger's health is the reason. Hold onto these existing tickets, as they will be valid for the rescheduled dates, which will be announced shortly. pic.twitter.com/mhMFuXooVT — Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) March 30, 2019

The band announced that the entirety of their No Filter summer tour across North America was postponed, citing Mick Jagger's health. The iconic rock frontman will be receiving medical attention for an unstated issue, but is expected to make a full recovery.

I’m so sorry to all our fans in America & Canada with tickets. I really hate letting you down like this.

I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can. Once again, huge apologies to everyone. — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) March 30, 2019

Part of the tour included a stop just outside Barrie at Burl's Creek Event Grounds, the only Ontario stop on the tour. It was set for June 29.

No new dates have yet been given for the new show, but fans have been told to hang on to their tickets as they'll be valid for the next show. Tickets were still for sale on the Ticketmaster website on Monday.