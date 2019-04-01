The Rolling Stones have postponed their summer concert in Ontario

Music
To the chagrin of many classic rock lovers across the province, the Rolling Stones have postponed their much-anticipated summer concert. 

The band announced that the entirety of their No Filter summer tour across North America was postponed, citing Mick Jagger's health. The iconic rock frontman will be receiving medical attention for an unstated issue, but is expected to make a full recovery.

Part of the tour included a stop just outside Barrie at Burl's Creek Event Grounds, the only Ontario stop on the tour. It was set for June 29. 

No new dates have yet been given for the new show, but fans have been told to hang on to their tickets as they'll be valid for the next show. Tickets were still for sale on the Ticketmaster website on Monday.

