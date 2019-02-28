Music
Tanya Mok
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
sting toronto

Toronto delights in Sting sightings around the city

Sting has been spotted all over Toronto for the past few months, and fans of the spunky British new wave singer are swooning.

The 67-year-old has been in the city for his musical The Last Ship, currently on stage almost every day at the Princess of Wales Theatre. 

The musical officially started its run last week, and the whole production seems to have been pretty well-received by Torontonians. 

Not only did the Grammy award-winner write and compose all the songs in the musical, he's also starring in it as a shipyard foreman, Jackie White, and fans have been spotting him in and around the King Street area.

Maybe it's his scrappy attitude, or maybe it's the fact that he's used to the Toronto 'climes'—that's climates—that makes people feel like the Englishman is one of us. 

Just yesterday, he was seen chowing down at Japanese restaurant Kinoya, just across from the Princess of Wales Theatre.

He was also at the Leafs game Monday with the rest of The Last Ship cast.

Some are attributing our win against the Buffalo Sabres to his lucky charm-like presence at the Scotiabank Arena. 

A Sting fan named Michael apparently also spotted handing out flyers (and attitude) for the The Last Ship on the subway. 

That same person's account of spotting Sting at a David's Tea asking for the 'famous David,' then hating David, seems too perfect to be true. 

A couple weeks before the David's Tea sighting, Sting was at another Toronto sports game: this time at the Raptors vs. Nets game (we won).

And if we thought the whole Sting persona couldn't get any better, it did when he and the cast of The Last Ship took their show to Oshawa 'in solidarity' of GM plant auto workers about to lose their job.

If you don't catch a glimpse of Sting running around the city streets anytime soon, you can still catch him at the Princess of Wales until March 24, at The Last Ship finale. 

Lead photo by

Will Wong

