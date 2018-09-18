Red Bull Music Festival is coming to Toronto for the first time

Red Bull Music Festival is a travelling festival that’s been all around the globe, hosting unreal events and performances. This October, the festival will finally be stopping in Toronto for the first time ever.

The festival has previously visited New York, Berlin, Paris, and Chicago, just to name a few.

Earlier today, Red Bull announced the line-up for this 9-day extravaganza around the city. From October 17 to 25, festival-goers can expect collaborative performances from local and international artists, as well as a talk with a music industry legend.

Punk-rocker Alice Glass will partner with director Floria Sigismondi to create something called “The Doll House” at The Fermenting Cellar in the Distillery District, while r&b duo dvsn will perform with the Toronto Symphony Orchestra at Roy Thompson Hall.

Producer Scott Storch, who’s responsible for huge pop hits like Beyonce’s “Naughty Girl” and Justin Timberlake’s “Cry Me A River”, will speak at CBC’s Glenn Gould Studio about his experiences in the industry.

Toronto’s emerging ballroom scene will also get the “Paris Is Burning” treatment with a party at the Design Exchange. Competitors will take it to the runway for a chance to win prizes, followed by an afterparty.

Then, Red Bull Music Festival will close out this 9-day affair with COLLISION, a showcase of Toronto hip hop artists on the come-up.

For a full listing of events and tickets, you can visit their website.