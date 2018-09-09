Drake and Meek Mill beef is officially over

Music
Breaking news in #GrownMen business: Aubrey and Meek are good again. 

After three years of animosity between rappers Drake and Meek Mill, with plenty of memes, a few dis tracks, and some jail time in between, the beef between the two artists appears to have been squashed for good. 

Meek made a surprise appearance onstage in Boston last night during Drake's tour with Migos to perform the song "Dreams and Nightmares (Intro)" off his debut album from 2012. 

The Champagne Papi posted a picture of himself and the Philly rapper reunited at the concert with a caption that said, "This really gave me peace of mind tonight." 

He called the reconciliation "one of the most electric and gratifying moments" of his career, adding, "I'm happy that you are home and that we could find our way back to our joint purpose." 

Meek posted the same picture on his account last night with a simpler caption: "WE BOTH HAPPY AS SHITTT!" 

The two rappers, who once appeared to be on good terms, fell out in 2015 during allegations from Meek Mill that Drake had a ghostwriter: the ever-elusive (but not actually elusive at all) Quentin Miller, who's since been referenced in other jabs at Drake (cough Pusha). 

In due rap feud order, an exchange of diss tracks ensued, as did a bunch of quintessential Internet content (not Meek's strong suit), until the interactions fizzled out.

Then last year, Meek was arrested for popping wheelies on his dirt bike in Pennsylvania and sentenced to four years in state prison for violating probation in a highly controversial legal case that had the hip-hop community up-in-arms. 

Meek served five months in jail before being released earlier this year, during which time tons of celebrities, including Drake, campaigned for his early release, wearing "Free Meek Mill" t-shirts in support. 

The reconciliation has drawn really positive reactions from the Twitterverse in support of two adult men who have successfully put aside their disagreements in the public eye. 

