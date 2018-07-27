Music
Tanya Mok
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
marilyn manson toronto

Marilyn Manson fans still haven't gotten refund from Toronto concert

Music
Tanya Mok
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Marilyn Manson fans were already furious when the lord of darkness bailed on his Budweiser Stage performance this Thursday due to an "unforeseen illness." Now, to make matters worse, it looks like none of them have gotten their money back yet. 

Confused concert-goers were told they'd only get a full refund if they left before Rob Zombie's performance, and scanned out of the venue via massive lineups. They were also told to call Ticketmaster, who would supposedly send them the full amount of money for their tickets. 

But according to some, phone calls to Ticketmaster revealed that refunds aren't guaranteed, and that they'll have to wait three to five business days before hearing more about the matter. 

Those who took to Twitter were approached by Ticketmaster's Fan Support account and were asked to DM their order number – though it's unclear how long refunds will take to go through that way, if at all. 

People who bought their ticket on StubHub are even more screwed, as they'd need to contact the original buyer in order to get their money back. 

As for the out-of-towners who paid for travel and accommodations, those dollars have pretty much gone down the drain. 

Meanwhile, others aren't even trying. 

Lead photo by

Marilyn Manson

