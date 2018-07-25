Music
Demi Lovato concert in Toronto cancelled after reports of overdose

Superstar singer Demi Lovato has cancelled a concert in Toronto set for this Sunday.

Lovato was supposed to perform alongside Jason Mraz on July 29 at Echo Beach in support of Kids Help Phone, but Live Nation announced on Wednesday night that the appearance had been cancelled "in light of recent news."

News broke on Tuesday that Lovato, 25, had been rushed to a hospital in Los Angeles after suffering from an apparent overdose.

The concert, part of Jason Mraz's Good Vibes Tour, initially saw Mraz as the headliner and Brett Dennen as the supporting act. It was announced that Lovato would replace Dennen after the original concert was cancelled due to scheduling conflicts.

Live Nation says that all tickets purchased for Sunday's show in Toronto will be refunded automatically.

Demi Lovato

