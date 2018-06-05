Toronto Tourism is now using Drake's face to promote the city

Here's something middle-aged American business people like to do during industry conference luncheons: Pose with the fake heads of famous Canadians like Justin Trudeau and Drake.

No further proof of this is needed than a quick scroll through the #WEC19 hashtag, which popped into my Twitter feed earlier today attached to dozens upon dozens of photos featuring cutouts of The 6ix God's face on a stick — all of them taken in Indianapolis.

Well look who is spotted at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He is on his way to @tourismtoronto for #WEC19 thabk you @VisitIndy for your Hospitality at #wec18 see everyone in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/NfnPlUuwyd — Eli Aguirre (@torch42) June 5, 2018

It would appear as though Tourism Toronto hosted a lunch event on Tuesday at the Indiana Convention Center as part of MPI's annual World Education Congress (WEC) conference.

The four-day-long conference takes place in a different venue each year, it seems, attracting thousands of meeting and event planners (along with tourism dollars) to whichever city happens to be hosting it.

Next year, that city will be Toronto.

To get attendees stoked for next year's conference and, presumably, to drive up attendance, Tourism Toronto threw what's described on the conference's agenda as a "WEC19 Preview Luncheon."

Photos of the menu show that attendees were served such authentic dishes as maple salmon, butter tarts and "Canadian salad with apple cider and garlic vinaigrette."

More excitingly, they were also gifted cute cutout props to take selfies with: Blue Jays hats, TTC streetcars, the Toronto sign at City Hall, Maple leaf spectacles, and of course, Drake's face.

You've got to admit, it's pretty touching to see so many people in another country getting jazzed over our home and native land (and that you'd probably do the same thing if given access to those masks.)

Tourism Toronto appears to have held a contest at today's luncheon in which attendees could tweet about #WEC19 in exchange for tickets to next summer's event, hence all the photos.

Can’t wait to see you in Toronto for #WEC19! Hope to swap this tweet for a complimentary seat “ey!” @meetintoronto pic.twitter.com/fuz4JR18en — Heather Munnell (@hmunnellvda) June 5, 2018

Brilliant move, I say, using the faces of our only two famous people to drive interest in the city.

The concept is kind of close to something seen in Season 2, Episode 7 of Donald Glover's Atlanta, but great minds do think alike — and nobody has a monopoly on the image of Drake. Not even Drake.