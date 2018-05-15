Music
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Sing Toronto

Win tickets to SING!

Music
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

SING! The Toronto Vocal Arts Festival will be running May 23 through June 3. Want to attend? You're in luck. We've teamed up the festival to give you a chance to win tickets.

Check out all the contest details.

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

Win tickets to SING!

Toronto just threw a concert in a subway station

Drake announces two Toronto concerts and tour with Migos

Toronto upset after Sony Centre concert cancelled at last minute

Win VIP passes to Boots & Hearts

Toronto's weekly beach party is back with a licensed bar

Toronto musician crowdfunds tuition to go to Juilliard

The TTC just busted the guy who plays Despacito on the subway