Music
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Burdock Piano Fest

Toronto is getting a piano festival this month

Heads up, piano fans: More than 30 highly diverse, internationally acclaimed musicians will be tickling the ivories later this month at Burdock in Bloordale Village.

A total of 16 concerts will be taking place at the brewery/restaurant/live music venue between Jan. 22 and Jan 29, according to Burdock, with an early show at 6:30 p.m. and a later show at 9 p.m. each evening.

It's all part of the Burdock Piano Festival, now in its third year.

"We're bringing back the baby grand for 16 great concerts featuring 30+ piantastic acts," wrote the venue on Facebook. "We're thrilled about the lineup, and there are still special guests to be announced."

The pianists selected for this year's festival are composers, songwriters, recording artists, award winners and multi-disciplinary musical artists whose styles run the gamut from classical and folk to jazz and super funky soul.

You can see the full lineup as it stands now, and purchase tickets in advance, on Burdock's website.

