Not everyone happy with Alessia Cara’s big win at the Grammys

Alessia Cara was named best new artist last night at the 2018 Grammy Awards, becoming the first Canadian ever to win the award.

Not everyone, however, thought the Brampton-based singer and songwriter was right for the honour.

I can't believe Here came out in 2015 and Alessia Cara is in the best new artist category in 2018. — * (@UmbilicalKordei) January 28, 2018

Alanis Morissette, Drake and even Justin Bieber have all been nominated as best new artist in the past, but to date nobody born in this country has managed to snag the coveted award.

Cara, 21, was obviously stoked.

this is so weird and I’ll never quite process it but thank u so much for ur continuous love and support and belief in me and wow and yeah — ac (@alessiacara) January 29, 2018

"Everyone deserves the same shot," she said in her acceptance speech during last night's ceremony in New York City. "And that goes for everyone — not just those in the industry."

News that the Brampton-born singer and songwriter had won a Grammy got fans riled up to the max online. Cara did launch her career on YouTube, after all.

Me trying to figure out how Alessia Cara won Best New Artist over SZA when her debut album came out in 2015. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/WWZeisz3sM — NUFF (@nuffsaidNY) January 29, 2018

Those who've been following the artist's career were proud and happy for Cara's success, but many noted that something was off – primarily the category she won an award for.

You see, Cara hasn't released an album since Know-It-All in 2015.

Alessia Cara's first album came out in 2015 with a top 5 billboard single, how is she a new artist? — Vanson Wyck (@thisisrory) January 29, 2018

She sang on the soundtrack for Disney's Moana in 2016, Zedd's hit track Stay last year, and has made a handful of guest appearances on the albums of other musicians.

She's not exactly a "new" artist, is the point – which some saw as insulting to Cara, and unfair to other artists nominated in the category.

alessia cara hasnt dropped an album since 2015. uzi has dropped 6 projects since 2015. talk about snubbery — fbg mike (@trapyeezus) January 29, 2018

Fans may have felt slighted, but Cara herself appeared to be unfazed last night. Not only did she win the award graciously, she crushed the show's closing performance with Logic and Khalid.

On Monday afternoon, the artist was similarly composed in statement she released via Instagram.

wow, Alessia, just wow 👏👏 you deserved it and don't let anyone take that feeling from you. @alessiacara pic.twitter.com/taMfwlSeMY — cass ✨ (@atseven7een) January 29, 2018

"To address the apparent backlash regarding winning something I had no control over," it reads. "I didn't log onto grammy.com and submit myself. that's not how it works. I didn't ask to be submitted either because there are other artists that deserve the acknowledgement."

"I'm aware that my music wasn't released yesterday," she continued, "but I'm trying very hard to use the platform I've been given talk about these things and bring light to issues that aren't fair..."

for all of you saying alessia didn’t deserve that grammy bc she isn’t a “new artist”

•sza first ep released 2012

•khalid first single released 2016

•julia michaels first ep released 2010

•lil uzi vert first ep released 2014

•alessia cara first ep released 2015 — dani (@lovebringsflwrs) January 29, 2018

"I will not let everything I've worked for be diminished by people taking offence to my accomplishments and feeling the need to tell me how much I suck," she said.

"Thanks to everyone who's shown me kindness and support along the way," she concluded. "I'll stop talking now."

You can read the full statement on Cara's Instagram profile now.