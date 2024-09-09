Film
Phoebe Knight
Posted 6 hours ago
pax jolie

Pax Jolie attends Toronto movie premiere with mom Angelina showing off scars from accident

Phoebe Knight
Posted 6 hours ago
Toronto is abuzz with the onslaught of red carpets, film premieres, street festivals and star sightings that come along with TIFF, and the latest was an appearance by actress, director and producer, Angelina Jolie alongside her son, Pax.

Attending the premiere of Without Blood, Jolie's seventh directorial project, the duo stepped out at the TIFF Lightbox on Sunday evening, flanked by other stars from the film 

The appearance marks the first public event for Pax, one of the six children Jolie shares with fellow actor, Brad Pitt, after getting into a traumatic e-bike accident in late July.

@blogto ICONS ALERT 🚨‼️ Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie and Demián Bichir together in Toronto on the red carpet 😍 #tiff2024 #TIFF24 #Fyp #ForYou #angelinajolie #salmahayek #toronto ♬ Confidence (sped up version) - Ocean Alley

In spite of this, it was all smiles on the carpet in advance of the world premiere for Jolie's adaptation of Italian author Alessandro Baricco's novel of the same.

angelina jolie tiff

Angelina Jolie poses for selfies with fans.

After striking poised poses, Jolie took to the crowd to snap selfies and sign autographs among cheering fans.

angelina jolie tiff

Without Blood stars, Salma Hayek Pinault and Demian Bichir, pose with Jolie.

Also in attendance at the carpet were the film's two stars, Mexican-American A-Lister, Salma Hayek Pinault and Mexican actor, Demian Bichir.

angelina jolie tiff

Without Blood star, Juan Minujin, with Jolie.

Another of the film's stars, Argentine actor and director, Juan Minujin, was also in attendance at the premiere, posing for a photo with Jolie before ducking into the theatre for the screening.

angelina jolie tiff

Jolie smiles on the red carpet.

Prior to the screening, the actress also made an appearance at the TIFF Tribute Awards Gala at the Fairmont Royal York, where she was honoured with an award in Impact Media for her efforts blending the worlds of social impact and film.

Photos by

Fareen Karim
