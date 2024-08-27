Denis Villeneuve is bringing both Dune movies to Toronto for an IMAX double header

There are already plenty of films that will be screening at this year's Toronto International Film Festival, including faves chosen by the programmers and a number of festival hits, but two of the biggest films of all time have just been added for local audiences to experience mid-fest.

Today TIFF announced that Denis Villeneuve's Dune films will play as a double header at the Cineplex Sociabank Theatre 12 IMAX theatre.

Equipped with a state-of-the-art GT Laser projector, fans of these adaptations of Frank Herbert's vision will be in heaven, and for those that haven't experienced these films on the giant screen are in for an absolute treat.

Dune Parts One and Two, starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Furguson and an army of other astonishing performers, made billions at the box office, and while the first chapter got to screen as part of the festival slate, this is the first time Part 2 will play to a TIFF crowd.

With a whopping running time of 320 minutes, audience members will be in for a marathon treat.

Following the screening, the Oscar-winning director Villeneuve will take part in a conversation with the crowd, discussing the process of bringing these films to life and also about the thematic elements he was able to explore with these stellar films.

Perhaps he'll even announce whether the huge success will allow him to proceed with a Part Three that's been teased.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 28 at the TIFF website.