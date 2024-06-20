Canadian acting legend Donald Sutherland dead at 88

Canadian acting legend Donald Sutherland has died at 88. His son, actor Kiefer Sutherland, posted the news on X on Thursday morning.

The actor was born in Saint John, New Brunswick, on July 17, 1935, and had a career that spanned over seven decades, with high-profile roles in The Hunger Games series portraying President Snow as well as in M*A*S*H, Invasion of the Body Snatchers and Klute.

With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away. I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more… pic.twitter.com/3EdJB03KKT — Kiefer Sutherland (@RealKiefer) June 20, 2024

Sutherland received heavy praise over his career and nabbed numerous awards, including two Golden Globe awards, a Primetime Emmy Award, and an honourary Academy Award in 2017.

He also earned a star on the Canadian Walk of Fame in 2000 and the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2011, and last fall Canada Post even issued a stamp in his honour.