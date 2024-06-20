Film
Laine Mitchell
donald sutherland dead

Canadian acting legend Donald Sutherland dead at 88

Canadian acting legend Donald Sutherland has died at 88. His son, actor Kiefer Sutherland, posted the news on X on Thursday morning.

The actor was born in Saint John, New Brunswick, on July 17, 1935, and had a career that spanned over seven decades, with high-profile roles in The Hunger Games series portraying President Snow as well as in M*A*S*H, Invasion of the Body Snatchers and Klute.

Sutherland received heavy praise over his career and nabbed numerous awards, including two Golden Globe awards, a Primetime Emmy Award, and an honourary Academy Award in 2017.

He also earned a star on the Canadian Walk of Fame in 2000 and the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2011, and last fall Canada Post even issued a stamp in his honour.

Denis Makarenko/Shutterstock
