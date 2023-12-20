MTV shot their latest Catfish episode in Toronto and it's really easy to tell

If you're a fan of the MTV hit series, Catfish: The TV Show, you'll be elated to hear that one of its recent episodes was filmed right here in Toronto — and it's definitely not hard to tell.

The Toronto-based episode, which is featured in the eighth season of the show, centres around a 29-year-old single mom, Genesis, and her online lover, Jerison, who claims he lives in The Bronx.

If you're unfamiliar with the show, the American reality-based documentary television series revolves around the truths and lies of online dating.

The term "catfish" actually originates from the title of a 2010 documentary, in which American TV host, Nēv Schulman, discovers that the woman he's been having an online relationship with was not honest in describing herself or her identity.

The term has grown to encompass anyone who creates a fake personal profile on social media sites using someone else's picture or false biographical information — usually intending on tricking someone into falling in love with them.

In the Toronto-based episode, Genesis tells Schulman that despite initially connecting online in 2012, she has not spoken on the phone or video chatted with Jerison, with all their conversations taking place through texts or messages.

As soon as Schulman arrives in Toronto to begin the investigation, Genesis greets him saying, "Welcome to the 6ix," kickstarting the long list of Toronto-isms we hear throughout the episode.

After connecting with Jerison's real-life partner, the group quickly reaches the conclusion that whoever is behind his profile most likely isn't the real Jerison.

At the height of the investigation, Genesis receives a message from her best friend Paula, who asks her to meet up in person to talk about Jerison. The group decides to have the meeting in Etobicoke's Centennial Park, where Genesis discovers that "Jerison" is actually her best friend's brother, PJ.

"Oh, so you preed my page? You preed my page?" Genesis asks PJ after discovering he was behind the fake profile the whole time.

The exchange between the two features lots of "Toronto slang," which is a multi-ethnic dialect that can be traced back to widespread migration from the Caribbean, East Africa, and the Middle East to Canada between the 1960s to the 1990s.

"Nah the 'preed my page' was a dead giveaway," one person wrote in response to the episode.

Everyone on the internet is trolling the Toronto accent right now😅 https://t.co/sxJikA6Cep #Toronto #TorontoAccent — blogTO (@blogTO) October 19, 2023

Over the past few months, it seems like more and more people around the world have become enamoured with the Toronto "accent." One clip of a Toronto woman speaking on a podcast went completely viral this year, with folks around the globe expressing both their confusion and fascination with the accent.

The viral clip emerged from an interview with Toronto resident Plushh on the Seeking Success Podcast, which quickly amassed millions of views and thousands of comments.

The clip, which instantly became a hit on TikTok, had some people immediately falling in love with the accent, while others described it as "unserious" and hilarious.

"Toronto accent will forever have me dead," one person commented under the viral clip. "Toronto accent is goofy," another response reads. "But I mess with it."