You can watch free movies under the stars in Toronto this summer

Downsview Park is the latest locaton to where you can catch Toronto's popular outdoor movie screenings during summer.

The park will hold a series of movie screenings in July and August. The free event is called Movies Under the Stars and films will begin at dusk every evening.

You'll need to reserve your free tickets on the official website one week prior to any screening.

Here's the schedule for the movie screenings:

The Super Mario Bros. Movie - July 11

Top Gun: Maverick - July 27

Strange World - August 9

Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves - August 18

Nostalgia Night: Film TBD - August 31

Downsview Park is one of the largest urban parks in Toronto and offers panoramic views of the city.