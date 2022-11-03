There's a special screening and cosplay day for Stranger Things fans in Toronto

Stranger Things broke Netflix viewership records when it hit the screens, its popularity spreading like wildfire across all ages and cities.

From the infamous Scoops Ahoy pop-up shop, to a Demogorgon statue and actors coming to Toronto to visit, the city sees no exception to the show's rising popularity.

Fans can look forward to our own screening day for Stranger Things Volume 2 of Season 4, hosted by Netflix in Toronto.

Back for its fifth year, this event will include trivia, giveaways, special guests, merch drops and other strange surprises, with a special treat being featured this year.

Netflix is also planning for fans to celebrate the event from the comfort of their homes and give them the opportunity to for early holiday shopping. They are hosting their first-ever immersive watch party on Roblox for the first episode that started it all.

Netflix released a list to help fans best prepare for Stranger Things Day in Toronto, which includes donning cosplay as your favourite character, starting a Hellfire Club and listening to Kate Moss’ "Running Up that Hill" for the one-millionth time, and more. Prizes will be rewarded for the best costume.

The Stranger Things screening and cosplay day will be on Nov. 6, the day that Will Byers went missing in the Upside Down in 1983.

It's all going down at Toronto's Hotel X, with doors opening at 10:30 a.m. and the screening beginning at 11 30 a.m. It's first come first serve for seating.

Tickets can be purchased on their website.